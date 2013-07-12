New Video Reveals How to Fix a Slice in Golf Swing

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Remember the line from the old children’s poem “If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try again”, well a similar strategy should be adopted when learning golf. By repetition of good swing habits’, one can successfully learn and improve game. It is not possible for people to repeatedly head over to a golf course to practice their swing and master the art of playing golf. The Golf Trainer is a device highly suitable for people who are learning to play golf or trying to fix their mistakes. The Golf Trainer is easily the most cost effective, fun and efficient way to perfect a golf swing. Its creative design lets the ball stick to the club face which allows the users to record the accuracy of their practice swings. The users can see if they are hitting out of the toe or the heel or the sweet spot, which is where they need to be for maximum distance and accuracy. The Golf Trainer also shows the angle of the club face on impact so the users can analyze accurately if they are hitting a hook or a slice. it not only provide great feedback but more importantly, it makes it easy for the users to develop good golf swing fundamentals. It will help golf players to fix any swing faults and learn how to fix a slice, hook, shank, topping the ball etc great for increasing distance and accuracy.



The Golf trainer is an undoubtedly a great tool for improving one’s golf playing abilities but words seem to fail to fully describe how effective an aid The Golf trainer actually is, that is why it is not sold in stores. People invariably don't understand this product through a verbal description. Anyone who wants to fully understand its effectiveness and is keen to improve their golf should take a quick look at the videos that work along The Golf trainer to teach users a lot of useful tips, tricks and techniques, buyers will quickly appreciate why so many people have found The Golf Trainer to be so effective.



It is important to remember that when the golf trainer is used alongside the various video about improving techniques, buyers will get the most out of their device. To add to the benefits of Comprehensive Golf, golf trainer is suitable for use indoors because the ball weighs about as much as a cotton bud so it is completely safe to practice indoors or outdoors, furthermore the recorder pad transfers from club to club so it can be use all types of clubs.



To watch the informative gold training videos check out their YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/ComprehensiveGolf



Media Contact:

Email: comprehensivegolf@gmail.com

http://www.ComprehensiveGolf.com