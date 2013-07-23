New Video Review Explains How 5-HTP Max Is an Effective Weight Loss Supplement

Panama City, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- “I wanted to create a video review of 5-HTP Max because there seems to be conflicting reports on the power of this weight loss supplement,” says Joe Simon, writer and fitness expert out of Trenton, NJ. “Having tried it and experienced how effective it can be for people trying to lose weight I wanted to tell you all about it because I feel the world needs to know exactly how powerful it is.” See the 5-HTP Max review.



Joe added: “I feel I can offer a unique perspective on the effectiveness of 5-HTP Max because now only have I used it but I’ve seen results from using it. I can also compare it to other supplements I’ve tried, like green coffee beans and raspberry ketones and tell you how I think it compares.”



With 5-HTP Max you’re not getting the typical fat burners, fat blockers or metabolism boosters that can leave you feeling jittery, nervous and uneasy. What you’re getting is a chemical compound that is produced naturally when the body releases serotonin. 5-HTP acts as both an appetite suppressant and a mood stabilizer so not will you lose weight but you will feel more calm and relaxed.



With a boost in serotonin and an improved mood you will no longer feel the cravings associated with emotional eating. These cravings are usually satisfied only by eating unhealthy foods. With 5-HTP regulating your mood you will no longer feel these cravings that drive you to eat foods full of empty calories that will just pack on the pounds.



When used properly the 5-HTP Max supplement will get rid of those annoying hunger pangs and help you lose 8 to 10 pounds a month. Since this is a chemical compound that is produced naturally there are no harmful side effects like you would get with other appetite suppressants. Cravings, hunger pangs and emotional eating are 3 of the biggest reasons people fail to achieve their weight loss goals.



I think 5-HTP Max is a good choice for people who have been having trouble losing weight due to cravings and hunger pangs. It’s made in facilities that are approved by the FDA so there is no need to question the quality. Since there are no unpleasant side effects it is also safe.



