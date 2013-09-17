New Video Sharing Website Unveils Organ Donation Video Contest with an Attempt to Help Save People's Lives

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- With an attempt to promote organ donations and create awareness around the issue, the website VideoDonor.com invites people to share their Organ Donation Videos online. The site maintains that people can now share their own life stories which could be inspiring for others as well and this noble concept will gain a boost. The idea is to encourage more and more people to donate their organs, eyes and tissues to help save lives of others and turn this planet a better place for the mankind.



According to a recent study, as on average 18 people die everyday in the United States because of not getting suitable organs necessary for the life saving organ transplants. In each 10 minutes, one new organ transplant candidate joins the list and keeps waiting for a generous organ donor for an organ donation. This scenario focuses on the need of making people aware of the benefits of an organ donation that can save the life of another human being on this earth. In this regard, the site VideoDonor.com is doing the perfect job of inspiring people to register as a donor to save others’ lives.



Thus, sensing the need of more organ donors to help accomplish several life saving organ transplants on a daily basis, the site invites video donors to play their bit and encouraging more people to sign up for the organ donor programs run by various government-run or non-government health agencies. A video donor can create a massive awareness around this important cause and this can have a far-reaching impact in the lives of patients who are waiting for a video transplant for the re-functioning of their vital body organ(s).



The site VideoDonor.com maintains that a large number of viewers access their online videos on a daily basis. Moreover, videos can be shared on all social media channels through their site. This is the reason why all videos are assured of getting a large number of viewers, and people who take part in their Organ Donation Video Contest will get all the desired limelight and the attention from the internet users. Thus, the idea of creating more organ donors is going to receive a major boost through this online video campaign. Anyone who wants to share a video or wants to view a host of informative videos can visit the website http://videodonor.com .



About VideoDonor.com

VideoDonor.com is a video-sharing website on which users can upload, share and view videos. The site seeks to raise the awareness of organ donation through real life stories that focus on the importance of having ‘The Donation Conversation'. People can Watch Videos on the site and can see first-hand accounts of current events, find videos about their hobbies and interests, and discover the quirky and unusual.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Dean Jones

Website: http://videodonor.com