New Vietnamese Restaurant "Green Garden Pho" Is Now Open in Silverdale, WA

Silverdale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- A new Vietnamese restaurant known as “Green Garden Pho” is now open in Silverdale, WA. People of Silverdale, WA now have the chance to experience and indulge in the sumptuous dishes offered by this ethnic preserving restaurant. This restaurant is an addition to the cultural preservation, which offers authentic types of food that can be considered as the best of Silverdale.



It has been the nature of people to feel delighted of the cultural delicacies that are found locally, and this will undoubtedly include the Vietnamese cuisine in the list. That is why Green Garden Pho has been established in order to cater to the demands of individuals who crave for ethnic foods.



The Vietnamese cuisine of the restaurant features the combination of 5 basic taste elements in the traditional meal. These essential elements include sour, spicy, salty, bitter and sweet. Every Vietnamese dish that is served in this restaurant comes with a different flavor that displays one or more of those intrinsic elements. With the presence of these vital elements, people with different taste preferences have nothing else to look for because all of them can be found in Green Garden Pho. Their common ingredients include shrimp paste, rice, fish sauce, fruits, fresh herbs, soy sauce, and vegetables. These ingredients will give every dish served with mouth watering tastes.



People who are residing at Port Orchard, Bremerton, and, of course, Silverdale can highly take advantage of the newly opened a branch at Silverdale, WA. Through the restaurant’s introduction in the location, people living in the mentioned areas could easily drive through and dine in the restaurant.



Due to the ethnic environment exuded by the interior design of the restaurant, anyone who dines in will surely feel the Vietnamese culture that surrounds the place. Diners will feel as if they are really in Vietnam, one of the world’s culture-oriented preserved nations. The goal of this restaurant is to let people know and experience the tastes of the country’s ethnic cuisine, and for them to help in the preservation of cultural values in the area of Silverdale, something that is not even hard to accomplish with the help of this restaurant.



People who have already tried dining in the restaurant have all given positive feedbacks about their experiences in the place, making it a place worth checking out.



