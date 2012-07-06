New Virginia Law Prompts World's First Online Legal Notarization

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- For the first time in U.S legal history, an online notarization has taken place online. A signer located in Los Angeles, California personally appeared before a notary located in Richmond, Virginia using audio-video conference technology under the authority of a Virginia law that went into effect today.



Notaries in Virginia can now perform online notarizations for any signer in any state, anytime. The signer, a practicing attorney in California, executed a durable Power of Attorney. The notary and signer met in a live, two-way audio-video conference and digitally signed and notarized the Power of Attorney pursuant to Virginia law.



The document was rendered tamper evident and an automated electronic journal record was created that includes a digital recording of the signer and notary performing the transaction. The digitally notarized PDF document has the same legal effect as a pen-and-ink paper document, and the notary’s electronic journal data virtually eliminates the possibility of identity theft because it includes an image of the signer.



This new online notary process also allows the notary to identify signers online using knowledge-based authentication, rather than unreliable and easily forged documents like drivers licenses.



Identification of the signer by a trusted third party removes the pressure and liability the notary faces in the paper world where notaries must rely on documents that can be easily faked.



When coupled with the fact that the notary’s journal includes a digital recording of the transaction, including an image of the signer, fraud will be significantly reduced over the current traditional process. Safedocs will be offering individual notaries the ability to perform notarizations after the initial roll-out to commercial businesses. The new process will result in a secure alternative to paper notarization that is more convenient and more secure for consumers and businesses.



The service will also provide notaries with an integrated social networking platform for scheduling, journal storage, and document creation and archival, all while reducing the notary’s and consumer’s cost of doing business.



For more information, please visit: http://www.safedocsus.com



About Safedocs, Inc.

Safedocs is one of the fastest growing and best valued provider of compliant e-signature workflows. Safedocs digitizes business workflow processes that requiring secure, compliant and enforceable, electronic signatures, documents and records. Since the legalization of digital commerce, established by UETA and eSign legislation in 2000, Safedocs has been a driver in the adoption and promotion of compliant digital document workflows.



The company offers dynamic, proven solutions at a reasonable price.