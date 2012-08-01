New Virtual Assistant and Remote Secretarial Services Launch in Norwich, UK

Norwich, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Is your business seeking to cut direct administration and office management costs? Then the services of a virtual assistant or remote secretary can help you to achieve just that and take some of the load off your mind. That’s the general ethos behind ‘Your Elite VA’, a new start-up based close to Norwich in the UK, but able to service clients not only in the local area but nationally and internationally also.



‘Your Elite VA’ is owned and run by Norfolk native Marianne Purdy who believes that given the geographical nature of the county, which includes many remote villages and towns, the nature of the small to medium sized business which operate within could be freed from the burden of the cost and trouble of many routine tasks by her company taking away that cost and burden, thus freeing them up to concentrate on servicing their customers and clients with the headache of administration removed.



Another potential attraction for businesses to utilise the services of ‘Your Elite VA’ is that as it is on an outsource basis, there is no national insurance or PAYE liability; instead there is the flexibility to use a virtual assistant on or off site as and when needed and only paying for what is needed. That’s exactly what Marianne’s company has been set up to provide – flexibility – and she can organise workloads and hours to suit, ensuring clients’ needs are understood and then serviced accordingly.



Commenting on her idea to launch ‘Your Elite VA’, Marianne said: “As a Norfolk resident I understand that there are many small and family businesses throughout what is, essentially, an agricultural county. I know how difficult it can be at times for a small business to keep on top of repetitive administration tasks which can be a drain on money as well as time. By setting up to provide virtual assistant services and remote secretarial services, initially to businesses within the locality, I want to help them by taking some of that away from them, thus saving them time and money.”



She continued: a key part of my setting up strategy was to position myself to be as flexible as possible particularly to local clients. As a result of that I am pleased to say that we offer a collection and delivery service within a 10 mile radius of Wymondham, Norfolk. Additionally we can work on the client’s premises if required for any task and I have developed monthly retainer packages with any unused hours carrying forward to the next month.”



To discover more about how Your Elite VA can help your business simply contact them for a no obligation consultation.



Your Elite VA is a Norfolk based company offering a full range of virtual assistant and remote secretarial services both locally and nationwide. We provide cost-effective secretarial and administrative services. We believe the ability to innovate and provide excellent customer service will be the key drivers to future business success. Ask about our monthly retainer packages.



