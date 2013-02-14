New Wave Fabrication Announces Exhibitor Booth at the 28th Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- New Wave Fabrication is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting their latest products at the 28th Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 21-24 at Booth #561. New Wave Fabrication specializes in construction of the finest yacht ladders, boat ladders, boarding stairs, accessories of all kinds as well as custom fabrication for luxury boats and yachts.



Once again, the world’s luxury boat and yacht owners and enthusiasts will converge on Palm Beach, Florida for the 28th Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show held March 21 through the 24th. New Wave Fabrication will be right in the thick of the show alongside many of the world’s other leading marine manufacturers. “We’re excited to be able to showcase our latest ladders, stairs, accessories and custom fabrication examples to thousands of the world’s elite luxury yacht and boat owners and builders,” said New Wave Fabrication Owner and President Paul Noel.



In addition to some of the world’s finest custom boat ladders, New Wave will be showcasing their selection possibilities of Tide Rider Boarding Ladders for boats of all kinds. Available in several heights up to 72 inches and with three to nine rungs, Tide Rider Ladders are a durable, safe, stylish and highly functional addition for boarding in all conditions. Tide Rider Ladders can be made to match the original lines of the boat so that they look like original equipment.



New Wave offers the finest construction in yacht ladders and boarding stairs, boat ladders, accessories of all kinds, and custom fabrication for every size, style, and era of luxury boat or yacht. New Wave Fabrication specializes in stainless, steel, and aluminum fabrication. They offer three grades of marine stairs to make any vision a reality. Their host of stair accessories includes wheels, pins and replacement parts of all kinds, as well as plates, custom mounting, and custom fabrication services.



In addition, they feature highly competitive pricing with every product delivered with excellent customer service and unmatched attention to detail. Yacht and boat enthusiasts will have a chance to see their entire product line and custom examples at this year’s Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 21st thru the 24th, 2013. Show times are Thursday, 12pm to 7pm, Friday & Saturday: from 10am to 7pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Show attendees can get New Wave Fabrication Booth Info by visiting their website at http://www.newwavefab.com



About New Wave Fabrication

New Wave Fabrication manufactures stairs, ladders and accessories for boats and yachts. They have been fabricating commercial grade marine products in Florida for many years. The Boynton Beach, Florida-based fabricators can provide fast and free quotes and consultation on every marine project from the smallest to the largest.



New Wave Fabrication

625 Industrial Avenue

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Toll Free: 1-877-628-5501