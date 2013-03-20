New Way for Producing Free Electricity Revealed

Koengen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- An efficiently designed video tutorial on the generation of solar electricity has now been released on the internet by the name ‘The Solar Sterling Plant’. Based on the reliable concept proposed by a Scottish minister, Dr. Roberts Sterling in the late 1800s, this free electricity generation technique is believed to be capable of revolutionizing the energy industry. People can generate their own clean and renewable energy by simply harnessing the energy of the Sun at an inexpensive cost, saving hundreds of dollars on their monthly electricity bills.



The website succinctly defines the origination of this concept and sheds light on its working. The system uses an array of parabolic dishes that focuses the sun rays on a sterling engine which acts as the conversion unit. The sterling engine is a very simple, elegant and efficient system that takes this intense heat from the Sun and heats hydrogen as a working gas. Upon heating, the gas expands which pushes the piston down, in turn, causing the crankshaft to turn a generator. By alternatively heating and then cooling the gas, the sterling engine generates the electricity with incredible efficiency.



The free electricity system has undergone through extensive and intensive research conducted by a team of experienced personnel before making it available to the general public, who are given full assurance of experiencing unmatched results including massive power generation than using other alternative sources of energy like the traditional solar panels and wind turbines. The concentrated rays of The Solar Sterling Plant generate 12x more energy and are relatively cheaper and easier to build and operate. It works in all weather conditions regardless of the temperature, reducing the individuals’ electricity bill up to 50%. On a larger scale, it can eliminate their electricity bills completely and can even have the power companies paying them. In addition, it does not pollute the environment and is an economical and eco-friendly electricity generation alternative available today. The materials and tools included in setting up the system are easily available throughout the world and costs at an average of $100 per system.



The Solar Sterling Plant is probably an incredible initiative in the energy industry that has enabled thousands of individuals around the globe to save noticeably greater dollar amounts on their regular electricity bills. The video tutorial includes easy-to-follow guidelines and essential diagrams and pictures that make the entire learning procedure manageable and convenient. In addition, full technical support is provided to the customers and they are further backed up by the company’s 100% money back guarantee. Doris Farris, a customer from California writes,



“It’s been six days since I am running my Solar Sterling Plant. All I can say is that even though I am not a ‘DIY’ girl, this system was pretty easy to build. I just followed the instructions and because there are a lot of pictures showing you what to do, I managed to build it in only one weekend. Great support too. Thanks guys.”



Interested individuals can order it from http://www.free-electricity.info/ at a discounted price and can enjoy an instant access to the detailed and illustrated instructions.



Media Contact

Dennis Heine

dennis.heine@web.de

Koengen, Baden-Wuerttemberg

Germany

http://www.free-electricity.info