New Web App, Roadtrippers.com, Allows People to Discover Their America

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Roadtrippers is a simple and intuitive road trip planner that helps people discover, plan and book the best places and experiences along their way, curated by local experts and travel writers.



Co-founders James and Tatiana Fisher love to road trip on America’s backroads. They have a preference for stopping only at independent businesses where they can best discover local culture and history, meet the most interesting people and receive the warmest hospitality.



Sometimes though, that’s easier said than done.



Discovering the hidden gems along a route can require hours of research, even in the information age. In fact, most road trippers find themselves juggling way too many websites, apps, books, and recommendations. All this detracts from the experience of a road trip, which should just be about fun.



James and Tatiana decided to create the solution themselves; a web and mobile platform that streamlines discovery, planning, booking and navigation into one beautifully designed experience. Roadtrippers.com recently launched and has already hit a huge milestone: over 15,000 trips have been created on the platform.



Roadtrippers makes it a breeze to discover and book the best attractions and experiences along a route. Local experts and travel writers curate every listing, and users will soon be able to follow friends or top writers and brands to see their hand-built trips and lists of favorite places, or even share their own with the community.



Finally, once a trip is created, it can be printed as an itinerary, saved, and soon, synced with the up-coming Roadtrippers mobile app.



Whatever someone’s interests and wherever they want to go, Roadtrippers will take them there, because the journey truly is the destination.



For more information, please visit: http://www.roadtrippers.com



About Roadtrippers.com

When co-founders James and Tatiana Fisher traveled the back roads of America, they found themselves facing a mountain of fragmented discovery and planning tools.



Frustrated by the predominance of franchises and chains, James and Tatiana set out to create a platform that highlights independently-owned and offbeat places, along with a great set of free features. The result is Roadtrippers.com.



Roadtrippers allows users to create their own itinerary and choose hand-curated places to stop at along their route. Users can also create bucket lists of the places they want to visit, explore and discover spots they’ve never heard of and eat in a host of cool restaurants.



Users can print their trip itinerary, save it, sync it and have the trip of a lifetime!