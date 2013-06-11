New Web Comedy-Reality Series Launched by Married Stars of TV's "In Living Color"

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Comic actors Kelly Coffield Park and Stephen Park met while starring in "In Living Color" the Fox Network sketch comedy television series created by Keenen and Damon Wayans, which ran for four seasons from 1990 to 1994. Since that time, Coffield and Park were married, and relocated from Los Angeles to Brooklyn to raise their two children. Their active careers have continued to include television, films and New York theater. Most recently, the duo have developed and begun filming a new web video series that they are co-creating together. Titled "So… that just happened," the series was born out of unique live performances that the pair has staged in New York City. The performances evolve out of recordings that the couple makes of their own, idiosyncratic, daily personal conversations – which are then performed as staged readings for live audiences. “It’s sort of like inviting people into our living room and allowing them to eavesdrop on our most spontaneous thoughts and ideas,” explains Coffield Park, “It has been really extraordinary to feel more connected to our audience than ever before while doing this work that is so intimate and close to ourselves.” Park agreed, noting “It seemed like we really needed to take this to the next level!” The couple then began filming these conversations, as well as the ensuing live performances, and adding to the mix editing and writing a third ‘layer’ of reality, which in the case of their soon to be released preview ‘minisode,’ takes the form of a darkly comic nightmare sequence.



“The sky’s the limit in terms of what we can do to dramatize our conversations, we’re not limiting ourselves in any way,” says Park. Conducting a search online, one finds that many of the couple’s individual past funny video performances from television and film can be found and these comedy video clips are regularly viewed. Indeed, the couple quickly began connecting with collaborators who were equally excited to be involved with the project, including filmmakers, editors, and designers – all of whom are working on a deferred payment basis. The duo has embraced the increasingly popular crowd-funding method of raising production capital – a method now being seen utilized by even major studios and recording companies.



A special preview "minisode" of the new series can be viewed at the "So…that just happened" Indiegogo campaign page 'updates' tab at http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/so-that-just-happened, as well as on their sothatjusthappenedseries.tumblr.com page.



Kelly Coffield Park was an original member of the "In Living Color" sketch comedy ensemble, which also starred Keenen and Damon Wayans, Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and David Alan Grier, and featured Kim, Shawn and Marlon Wayans in regular roles, as well as Rosie Perez as the shows choreographer and Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Ann Inaba (of "Dancing with the Stars") among the shows troupe of famed dancers, “The Fly Girls.” Coffield Park also appeared on television in Fox’s "413 Hope St.," "Wings," "My Wife and Kids," "The Jamie Foxx Show," and in the "Seinfeld" episodes “The Chinese Woman” and “The Pledge Drive.” Her film appearances include "Field of Dreams," "Quiz Show," "Jerry Maguire," "Rhinos," "Scary Movie," "The Specials," and most recently "Bride Wars." Stephen Park, originally a stand-up comedian, joined "In Living Color" for the 1991-92 season, and appeared elsewhere on TV’s "Friends" and the Cartoon Network Adult Swim’s "The Venture Brothers," as well as memorable roles in acclaimed films such as Mike Yanagita in the Coen Brothers’ "Fargo," Sonny in Spike Lee’s "Do the Right Thing," and Detective Brian in Joel Schumacher’s "Falling Down." Other film roles include the Coen Brothers’ "A Serious Man," and "Rocket Science."



On Thursday, June 13, the couple plans to stage a special live, outdoor performance of "So…that just happened" on a sofa in the middle of Manhattan’s Union Square Park. Updated time information on that special live public event will be posted on the "So…that just happened" Facebook page.



About “So...that just happened”

"So...that just happened" is Stephen Park and Kelly Coffield Park, actors who met as cast members on the 90's sketch comedy series, "In Living Color" and have appeared extensively elsewhere in film, television and theater. They are creating a new reality series that reflects their experience of the world, their sensibilities, their point of view.