New Web Series ‘Under the Doghouse’ Makes Viewers Laugh Out Loud

Tempe, AZ -- 12/09/2011



Since September 2011, people have been departing from their daily routine and giggling at the comedic web TV series “Under the Doghouse.”



The new television show is set to release its season finale episode on December 6, giving fans of the show yet another chance to watch as lead character Pete Sandlin navigates life, work and love, all while trying to get himself out from “Under the Doghouse.” The 10 episode online web TV series premiered with more than 44,000 YouTube views and has continued to make audiences laugh as nothing seems to go right for Pete Sandlin, a guy looking for a job, a relationship and a break from the perils of everyday life.



From Writer and Creator Bruce Nachsin, each WebTV episode of “Under the Doghouse” is between five and nine minutes. The web series follows Pete Sandlin, an everyday Joe, whose best friend Stacey moves in unannounced and gets in the way of every potential girlfriend. The show also features a host of other friends and colleagues who seem determined to take advantage of Sandlin at every turn.



Nachsin, who also plays the role of Pete Sandlin, said he created “Under the Doghouse” out of his love of making people laugh.



“Recently, I was asked: ‘So, why are you doing this?’ Simple answer, I like to make people laugh,” said Nachsin. “In person this can only be accomplished in small groups, which is highly inefficient. I was told I could try stand-up, but I am allergic to Club Owners and find that they make my fists itch. That left either waiting on someone to discover my sexy self while I shop for toilet paper at target or I could try and do something on my own. This is my something.”



For anyone looking for “television on the Internet,” the season finale of “Under the Doghouse” is set to premiere on December 6 on YouTube and at UndertheDoghouse.com.



On the site, viewers interested in learning more about the show can also get a sneak peak at behind-the-scenes photos and read about the filming process on the show’s production blog.



About "Under the Doghouse:"

