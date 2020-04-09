New Webinar Series from Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP to Cover COVID-19 Breaking News and Impact on Immigration Policies

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP announces a new and live webinar covering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. immigration. Join the country's leading employment-based immigration lawyers as they cover a broad range of topics regarding the COVID-19 outbreak across the nation on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Attendees will gain a fresh perspective on the latest immigration management concerns for companies, universities, hospitals, and research organizations.



Topics will include:



* Update on immigration agencies and travel issues globally

* Identifying compliance concerns when working from home or remotely

* Handling changes in employment, leaves, furloughs, and other employment status changes

* Update on the H-1B lottery and this year's results



The coronavirus (COVID-19) has brought many changes to businesses in the communities affected by the outbreak. Governors and local governments are temporarily shutting down non-essential businesses in an effort to "flatten the curve" and mitigate the spread of the new virus. This, of course, has had a substantial impact on immigration in various industries, schools and universities, hospitals and healthcare providers, as well as general immigration regulations.



Through the engaging and informative webinar series hosted by William A Stock, Elise A Fialkowski, and Michele G. Madera, business leaders will not only be updated with the latest developments and breaking news as they relate to immigration policies amid the COVID-19 crisis, but they will also be better prepared to handle any resulting changes across their organizations.



After the April 16 premiere date, the live, virtual events will continue on a biweekly basis. Interested parties are encouraged to register on the firm's website to learn more about the webinar or the firm's employment-based immigration services.



About Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has offices in Philadelphia and New York, and provides top-tier legal services to individuals, multinational corporations, small companies, universities, and hospitals. The firm has been selected as one of the top 6 business immigration law firms in the United States by the prestigious Chambers Global: The World's Leading Lawyers for Business (Chambers and Partners) for the past ten years. The firm serves as the North American Regional Representative of the Investment Migration Council, the worldwide association Investor Immigration and Citizenship-by-Investment. For more information, please see https://www.klaskolaw.com/.