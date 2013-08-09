New Website Allows Racers to Get a Real Racing Experience

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- For those who have dreamed of fast cars and actually being behind the wheel for themselves there is now an online experience second only to a Nascar race itself. The game can be found at Vracergame.com.



Frequent race car game users were not alone in disappointment of online racing simulators. Semi-pro race car driver Mike McFadden (Spec Miata & Formula Vee) who can't always get to the track regularly stated, “Life's busy, you know, and I don't get to race as often as I'd like. That's why I always wished there was a decent race car simulator out there that I could jump on whenever I liked to practice. The problem I kept finding was that none of the games out there even came close to being "real".



Then he found Vracergame.com and that all changed.



“Vracergame.com is the closest thing to actually driving a REAL race car in the comfort of your home. It has state-of-the-art realistic modeling and precision collision physics.”



Vracergame.com realistically simulates actual driving with sights and sounds that will push computer hardware to its limits with real-time physics and actual damage modeling in addition to next-generation graphics all combined into a dynamic, tricked-out car racing experience where players are able to do twists and turns, grinds and gear ups, and even perform dangerous stunts racking up points racing along on an international track.



For a mere $37 and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, a hard copy by mail for those who are experiencing slow internet download times and a VIP membership with free updates for life, who wouldn't want to try their hand at racing some of today's hottest cars in a simulated driving experience that mimics reality so close one can feel the, whiplash in an accident. There is also unlimited, unparalleled customization!



For more information, visit http://www.vracergame.com .



For Media Contact:

Mike Mcfadden (Owner)

Company: Vracer

Address: 5160 N 154th Street

Omaha, NE 68116

United States

Phone: 800-489-7009

Email: contact@vracergame.com

http://www.vracergame.com