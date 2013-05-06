New Website and New Services for Redditch Based Office Refurbishment Contractors Third Party Solutions - New Horizons

Redditch, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Third Party Solutions - New Horizons are pleased to announce the launch of their new website introducing a range of new interior refurbishment and refit services to the commercial sector.



Neil Johnson of Third Party - New Horizons explains: "we are introducing to our clients a complete company relocation package. This will enable us to plan and move a client's office and manufacturing facilities from a present location to a new site location anywhere in the UK, including the provision and procurement of necessary infrastructure, site services and set-up arrangements."



In addition to company relocation and the core services of suspended ceilings, mezzanine floors, office partitioning, electrical data installations and toilet cubicles, shower cubicles and wet wall solutions under the umbrella of building refurbishment, Third Party - New Horizons are pleased to announce they now offer a complete interior design service enabling them to offer an end-to-end service for commercial premises.



They are able to offer a design service either as part of an overall interiors package or as an independent bespoke design package incorporating a site survey, schematic CAD drawings showing a proposed design, material schedule and soft furnishings proposal.



All interior design work is available following the recruitment of graduate designer Shelley Johnson who has extensive experience in the field having worked previously for the leading Nicosia Architectural Practice in Cyprus and as an independent designer for the Airport Authority at both Larnica and Paphos airports as well as attending to her own commissions.



http://www.thirdpartysolutions.co.uk



About Third Party Solutions

Third Party Solutions - New Horizons specialise in commercial interior design, office refurbishment, business relocation, suspended ceilings, mezzanine floors and office partitioning services throughout the UK.