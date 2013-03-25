New Website Brings Consumers the Best Daily Deals and Coupons from Various Sources and Puts Them on One Site

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- DealHijack.com is a new website that searches all the major coupon and deal sites like Groupon, LivingSocial, Gilt and DealFind to locate the latest daily deals and coupons and then shows them on one convenient site for consumers to find. The owners of DealHijack.com recognized a niche and decided to make it a lot easier for consumers to find the deals and coupons they need without having to search the web for hours looking at several different sites.



DealHijack.com scours coupon sites for the major deals in localities across the US and Canada when they find these deals they are posted on the site for visitors to easily find and review. In fact when visitors come to the site they are greeted with a visually appealing home page that features large boxes that represent each deal. Within each box is a graphic image of the item being offered at a discount, the price of the item and a listing of the original value, the discount and the amount the consumer saves by purchasing the item. A simple click on any of the deals featured takes the consumer to a page dedicated solely to that product where they can learn more and the purchase directly from the site.



What users of the site like most is the ability to sort the deals by a variety of different ways. When they come to the site visitors will find four clearly marked tabs along the top that allow them to sort the deals by time left, amount of the discount, price and popularity. Another aspect of the site that is very appealing is the ability to sign up for the informative and free daily newsletter that keeps fans of the site up to date on the many new deals being posted. Getting access to this free daily newsletter is just a matter of entering an email address and choosing a home city from a handy drop down box.



To learn more visit the DealHijack.com website or contact the site owners by filling out the short comment form on the “Contact Us” page.



About DealHijack

DealHijack collects the best daily deals and coupons in your local city from Groupon, LivingSocial, Gilt, DealFind and many other deal sites and shows them in one place.



Communication goals:

The main goal is to encourage users to subscribe to our free daily newsletter. The other goal also is to reach as many audience as possible from US and Canada, and to drive more traffic from these 2 countries.



Contact:

info (at) dealhijack.com

http://www.dealhijack.com/