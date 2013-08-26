New Website Brings Free Classified Ads to India

Jalandhar, Punjab -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- SellandbuyIndia.com is a new website that gives people across India access to thousands of free classified ads. The site lets users both post new ads and search through existing ads. The owners of the site have capitalized on the free classifieds trend to develop this portal that puts ads for every possible category just a click away for anyone in India with access to a computer.



Visitors to the website will find a home page filled with classified ads in a variety of categories. Every popular category is represented, including vehicles, real estate, education, services, community events and jobs. Within each category are several sub-categories where a simple click takes the user to the individual ads. Each sub-category displays the number of ads posted and when users click on any of these they are taken to a page with each ad listed. All ads include a description of the item being sold, its price and in most cases a representative image.



The site is a true search site and every effort has been made to make it as easy for visitors to search as possible. The home page offers search boxes that let users type in a key word or search according to category. Within each category, users can search by the Indian state where items are located, by price, or by any number of criteria relevant to the individual category. The home page even has a listing of the latest ads to give visitors a glimpse of what people are selling.



Registering with the site is easy and free and there are separate registration processes for regular users and professional businesses. Once registered, users can sign in to post an ad or monitor their accounts to organize and update the ads they have already posted. The site is quickly becoming a popular resource throughout India for those who want to buy and sell items in multiple categories.



To learn more visit this new website at http://sellandbuyindia.com. Visitors to the site can also contact the website’s owner using the form on the site’s “Contact” page.



Website name: www.sellandbuyindia.com

post@sellandbuyindia.com