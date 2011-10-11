New Website Broadens Shade Sail Market to Germany and Austria

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2011 -- French Vie Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of a new Website called Sonnensegel Direkt to promote their shade sail products in the German Market. Sonnensegel is the German word for shade sail. The company’s goal is to spread their new and stylish shade solution to the European market by slowly expanding to different countries within mainland Europe via country-specific product Websites. These currently include the French market Website voilesdombrage.net and the Portuguese market Website toldosvelas.com with future Websites slated for Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.



Since before the Egyptian dynastic period, humans have been using fabric to provide shade from the sun as both a practical and aesthetic design choice. Researchers have discovered their use in the Roman Empire with shading utilized over the crowds in the Roman Coliseum. It wasn’t until recent times that the practical met the aesthetically beautiful with the advent of space-age designs and light cloth with high durability and the same high degree of protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays.



The shade sails are manufactured by SailShadeWorld in Australia, the leading manufacturer of solar sails in the world with more than 60,000 satisfied customers. The Australian company was one of the first to develop this sail shade technology brought to market in the 1990s. The product quickly began to gain acceptance as an alternative to pergolas, parasols and gazebos. “The most significant benefit of this new shade sail is that it “breathes” so that warm air from under the shade is released, which keeps the covered area much cooler than other types of shade,” said a French Vie Ltd. spokesperson.



According to the Sonnensegel Direkt Website, the solar sails come in square and triangular designs and are available in three colors—Architectural Grey, Porcelain and Coastal Sand. Made from an extra-strong commercial-grade knitted fabric, the sails carry a ten-year warranty against UV damage.



The shade’s corners are equipped with marine quality stainless steel mounting rings with all necessary stainless steel fasteners and clamping material for shade sail attachment available. “The sails are very easy to install and do not require professional installation,” said the spokesperson. We’re certain that the Germans and Austrians will love the product and the new Sonnensegel Website is the perfect way to introduce the shade sail to the German market.”



Shade sails are the fastest growing shade solution in the European market. The Sonnensegel direkt Website is dedicated to the German-speaking market where regional growth is expected to be rapid. For more information, please visit http://sonnensegeldirekt.com/