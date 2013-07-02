New Website by Chateau Poet's Corner Gives out Free Report on Senior Citizens

Pleasant Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Chateau Poet’s Corner is an assisted living community that operates under the name of Carlton Senior Living. The community has recently announced the release of its refurbished website, with video-rich content, interactive features and interesting blog posts. Moreover, the new website gives out a free report that helps families initiate the discussion of living in an assisted living community with senior citizens. Compiled with the aid of experts on family relations and senior living, the report is aimed at easing the problem of numerous families across the United States and helping them approach the topic in an effective way.



Free Report by Carlton Senior Living



Titled “Talking to Your Parents About Assisted Living”, the report is a complete guideline for many families who are approaching the daunting task of bringing up the subject with their parents. It talks about the signs that may trigger the need to live away from home and how to identify them. The report, more importantly, provides step-by-step direction of drawing near the topic, preparing for the discussion, being open to criticism and respecting the feelings of seniors.



While the full length report can be found free of cost on Carlton Senior Living’s Chateau Poet’s Corner webpage, the following is a condensed description of the contents of the esteemed report:



- Plan and Practice – it would help to prepare a plan of action for the discussion and include all family members in the decision-making process.

- Visit assisted communities – taking a tour of the different communities to pick the best one according to the needs of the senior citizens is good practice.

- Discuss the subject during private time – it is crucial not to hurt the self-respect of seniors by discussing their weaknesses in front of a group.

- Be ready for objections – seniors should be given enough space to vent off their fears and objections regarding assisted living so that the family can address and eliminate these.

- Being respectful – admitting weakness can be shameful for many seniors and it is essential for the family to respect their feelings and emotions.

- Listen – listening intently to the concerns of senior family members can aid in the discussion and help reach a favorable conclusion.

- Talk again – family members should convince their elders that the decision is for their own well-being and that their independence and lifestyle would stay intact.



To get the free report, log on to http://www.carltonseniorliving.com/location/pleasant-hill-poets-corner/ . For more information on Carlton Senior Living Chateau Poet’s Corner, visit the webpage http://www.carltonseniorliving.com/location/pleasant-hill-poets-corner/



Media Contact:

Chateau Poet’s Corner, Pleasant Hill - Dementia Memory Care Community

540 Patterson Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Phone: (925) 287-8750



Contact:

Jonita Dixon

jdixon@carltonseniorliving.com

http://www.carltonseniorliving.com/location/pleasant-hill-poets-corner