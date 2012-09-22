New Website Combines the Power of Radio With the Fun of Event Management

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2012 -- XRadioMediaCorp.com is a new website that offers visitors the power of radio as well as the fun and excitement of events. XRadio Media Corp is a radio network and event management company that creates dynamic products and services to meet the needs of small to medium tours, concerts and festival producers.



XRadio Media Corp has created over 40 radio stations all over the USA and that number continues to grow. Understanding that music and radio go hand in hand with events, the owners of XRadio Media Corp also manages and promotes events and has been doing so since 2002.



The XRadioMediaCorp.com website offers information on all the services provided by the company and gives visitors a chance to understand just how effective combining radio with events can be. The website gives visitors an easy-to use menu of choices so that they can find the information they need quickly. The home page lists the various services that the company provides when it comes to event management including all site surveying, budget matters, site and technical design, safety and crowd management, first aid services, risk management, sound, lighting, rigging, video and much more.



One of the most important things visitors to the site will learn is the company bases its services on the clients vision, needs and budget. Each package is designed for a particular client in mind keeping these factors front and center.



The website gives radio stations across the country the chance to join the XRadio network and become part of the exciting events the company manages. With 40 radio stations already under the XRadio Media Corp. umbrella and many more set to join the network, all the events managed by the company will be truly unique and special.



Those interested in having their event managed by XRadio Media Corp. have the ability through the site to describe their event and request information on preproduction activities such as the search for venue, ticketing and accounting services or postproduction activities such as hotels and transportation. The website even features a gallery of images from past XRadio Media Corp. productions to give potential clients an idea of the types of services the company offers.



Those interested in learning more about the company or submitting information about an event can visit the website at http://xradiomediacorp.com or call 888.372.4138. XRadio Media Corp. is also on Facebook, Twitter LinkedIn and YouTube.



Contact Information

XRadio Media Corp.

888.372.4138