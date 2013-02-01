New Website Comes Up to Rescue Food Questions in Marion Area

Marion, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- A new website is available online that can answer the questions about the menu of any restaurant in the Marion area! MarionMenu.com is a locally owned and operated website that features menus from all restaurants in Marion County. Check out this web page for take-out orders, to help one to decide where to eat this evening, and even to check out new restaurants’ menus before anyone eat there for the first time. Restaurant categories include American, Asian, Fast Food, Italian, Mexican, Pizza, and Seafood. MarionMenu.com also has a “Rate It” feature and allows patrons to leave reviews and comments about the restaurants featured on the website.



MarionMenu.com is available as a mobile site and offers a map with each restaurant listed. Check back often for deals and coupons for the favorite restaurants in the Marion area! MarionMenu.com also has a Facebook page that offers prize giveaways, info on local restaurants, and links to other area businesses. MarionMenu.com provides area restaurants with online exposure and gives customers the info they want to know before trying a restaurant they haven’t before. Advertising opportunities are available and targeted to an audience that is already hungry!!



About Marion Menu

Go to MarionMenu.com for more information.



Contact:

Jeramy Donelson

1842 Smeltzer Rd.

Marion, OH 43302

740-341-8813 – Cell

info@marionmenu.com

http://MarionMenu.com