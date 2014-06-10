New Website Delivers Great List of Free Books Into Subscribers Email

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Freebooksandmore.com offers subscribers a free membership and a daily email listing of the free and discounted Kindle ebooks available through the Amazon.com website. More information is available at www.freebooksandmore.com.



The email listing includes books with 100 pages or more and will not include any books that are only samples. Freebooksandmore.com features books with a minimum of 10 reviews and an Amazon rating of no less than 3.5 stars. Members receive the highest quality selections based on customer reviews. Each book in the list has been discounted or is completely free to download from Amazon.com.



"Searching for a good book is time consuming. Searching for a good book for FREE takes even longer... That’s why we created this excellent tool for book lovers to find the best books that won't break the bank! We make it easy to find a great book at a low price!" Roman St. James (Company Rep)



Freebooksandmore.com lists are highly selective, high quality and are concerned with benefiting the authors as well as the readers.



Freebooksandmore.com makes it a point to encourage readers to leave honest, constructive reviews of the books they obtain through the membership. These reviews assist other readers, as well as Freebooksandmore.com, to make educated decisions on book choices.



"I have wasted SO much time searching for a good book to read on my Kindle. Reading the reviews, searching for titles, finding something that genuinely interests me... just takes forever! Thanks to Freebooksandmore.com, I get a great list of awesome books in my email every day! I know that I can choose any one from that list and it'll be a great read! This is my favorite email every day!" - Shannon H., Freebooksandmore.com customer.



About FreeBooksAndMore.com

FreeBooksAndMore.com is free to join. Anyone can sign up as a subscriber and receive the daily email of new book listings. The company only asks that one try to leave reviews for the books one get through them.



If one would like more information about this topic, please contact FBAM (Roman St. James) via email at info@freebooksandmore.com