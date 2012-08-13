New Website Design Takes Tessuti Back to Black

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Leading UK clothing store Tessuti is pleased to announce the launch of their new website design that improves on the functionality while taking Tessuti Back to Black with the return of their original iconic black backdrop. Tessuti is one of the longest running men's designer clothing outlets in the UK with stores located in Chester, Manchester and Sheffield.



Since 1985, Tessuti has been a beacon for the mix of fashion forward and on trend men’s designer clothing items from some of the most innovative and daring designers around today. While their website has continually evolved to provide an ever wider selection and a cutting edge, efficient shopping experience, Tessuti has brought back their classic black website backdrop design as a sign that some things are perfect just the way they are. “The classic black website design has been a mainstay of our website since the very beginning, and despite some exciting forays into color, it was obvious that taking Tessuti Back to Black was the best choice as it will forever be the ideal backdrop for our varied and cutting-edge fashions,” said Tessuti Internet Manager Craig Price.



Tessuti offers a mix of fashion-forward and on trend items with their collections of contemporary, cool and classic items from leading designers such as Alexander McQueen, Hugo Boss and Paul Smith. Shoppers can find a wealth of heritage brands such as Barbour and Ralph Lauren alongside new cutting-edge collections from the likes of Beats by Dre and many more. The new website makes it even easier to browse, shop and purchase their huge selection on display at http://www.tessuti.co.uk/.



Whether looking to put together a well-tailored, timelessly classic outfit for a formal event or a seasonal update to the wardrobe, Tessuti has every man covered. With a variety of items across a range of price bands, their collection of designer threads and treads will appeal to every pocket, regardless of budget. In addition to cutting edge clothing, the new Tessuti website keeps fashion-forward shoppers in the loop with direct access to their Facebook page as well as the Tessuti blog where they can read about some of the top new fashion trends from clothing to music.



The Tessuti departments carry a wide selection of everything from formal shirts, jackets and coats to jeans, shirts, trousers, shorts, t-shirts, tracksuits and leisure wear as well as sweaters and cardigans. They also offer a specialist department of shoes and trainers ranging from smart evening and formal shoes to casual daywear. A department of accessories includes bags, hats, scarves as well as designer gift sets with wallets, belts, cufflinks and other wardrobe essentials. For more information, please visit http://www.tessuti.co.uk/



About Tessuti Stores

Started in 1985, Tessuti is one of the longest running men's designer clothing outlets in the UK. Their departments offer a mix of fashion-forward and on trend items from some of the most innovative and daring designers around today. With stores located in Chester, Manchester and Sheffield as well as a comprehensive new website, Tessuti.co.uk, the company continues to offer unparalleled knowledge and style to men everywhere.