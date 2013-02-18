New Website Devoted to Fifty Shades of Grey Asks the Important Question, "Who Should Play Christian Grey"

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- ShadesOfGreyBook.net is a new website that covers all aspects of the popular and bestselling book Fifty Shades of Grey, and currently the website is posing the question, “Who Should Play Christian Grey?” Visitors to the website can click an active bar on the home page and vote for the actor they think should play the lead character of the movie. The choices include some of Hollywood’s hottest film and television stars including Tom Hardy, the new Superman Henry Cavill, The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder, Twilight’s favorite vampire Robert Pattinson and popular leasing men like Channing Tatum and Ryan Gosling. Fifty Shades of Grey has surpassed the Harry Potter and Twilight series in some literary circles and is set to hit the big screen in the near future. In true Hollywood fashion the search for the perfect Christian Grey is the talk of the town and the actor chosen for the role will undoubtedly see his career reach new heights. This website gives fans of the book the chance to chime in with their opinion about who should win this pivotal role.



ShadesOfGreyBook.net was created by a fan of the book who wanted to gather all of the information about Fifty Shades of Grey and put it in one easy-to-find place so that other fans can learn about the latest book news. The website details the book and reviews its plot. It also provides links to other reviews of the book so that visitors to the site can make an informed judgment about Fifty Shades of Grey and determine if this book is one they want to read and invest time in. The website also delves into the details of the other books in the trilogy and makes recommendations for books that are similar in subject. The site even offers details about the official soundtrack which includes 15 tracks of classical music that is referenced in the pages of the book.



What visitors to the site have found most valuable is the “Shades of Grey Blog” through which the site owner is able to offer news and opinions about the book and the upcoming movie. In the blog, readers will find interesting items that discuss every aspect of the book. In addition to the current poll that asks visitors to choose their favorite actor for the part of Christian Grey, the blog also features posts that let visitors know why they should read the book, which screen writer has been chosen for the movie, and the advantages of the eBook version over hard copy.



About ShadesOfGreyBook.net

Finally, visitors can purchase the book and the sound track directly from the site via handy links to Amazon.com. To learn more visit http://www.ShadesOfGreyBook.net.



