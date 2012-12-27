New Website Entrepreneur Lead Launches - Seeks to Provide Self-Starting Entrepreneurs with the Advantage They Need

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- A new website called EntrepreneurLead.com is looking to change the way that people start on the long path to a new business venture. Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or just starting a small business, Founder of EntrepreneurLead.com, Nicole Elmore, promises that you will find the answers to all of your tough business questions. From start to finish, EntreprenearLead.com wants to be the one you turn to for advice.



About Entrepreneur Lead

There are hurdles of every size that those new to the business world must jump. How can you get noticed by clients and customers? How can you approach that business plan successfully? Where do you go from here? Entrepreneur Lead can help.



The company features a self-lead business plan workshop and an entrepreneur bootcamp to teach aspiring business people what they need to know to get started. Along with these, they offer coaching, forms, templates, eBooks, tools, and resources for both entrepreneurs and small businesses. Their website explains how they approach each facet of your stat-up business – approaches to a business plan, consulting, marketing, SEO, and social media can all be found at one convenient location. You can even contribute to the website, as they will host a guest post or interview.



“EntrepreneurLead.com is an innovative new site providing start-ups and existing small businesses with the tools and resources to start, build, grow, and maintain profitable products and services,” says Nicole Elmore, President and CEO of Entrepreneur Lead. “I created EntrepreneurLead.com in order to serve the needs of Entrepreneurs and Businesses in regards to Business Planning, Marketing Strategy, Brand Promotion, and overall cost minimization.”



Nicole hopes to lead many men and women to a brighter future through their business. To find out more about EntrepreneurLead.com and what they can offer, visit http://entrepreneurlead.com.



About Nicole Elmore

Nicole Elmore is an experienced consultant, regularly aiding in start-ups and small businesses. She personally provides services to those starting out in business, including search engine optimization, branding, social media management, and marketing to name a few. She has frequently been honored for her services, and has been inducted in the world's most prestigious business honors society, Beta Gama Sigma. To learn more about Nicole, her skills, and her numerous awards, visit http://entrepreneurlead.com/nicole-elmore/ .



