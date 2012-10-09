New Website Features Best Microsoft Access Template Available Online

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- MicrosoftAccessTemplate.com is a new website that features some of the best and most innovative Microsoft Access Templates available on the web. Microsoft Access is one of the most popular database software in use and millions use it daily to manage their activities. MicrosoftAccessTemplate.com is the brainchild of RPE Software and the owners of the site wanted to give users a comprehensive list of templates to choose from that cover the major areas of Microsoft Access use.



Visitors to the website will see all of the Microsoft Access Templates listed and described. They will also have the ability to download any product directly from their computers. The Templates include a comprehensive CRM template available in both basic and advanced versions. CRM is one of the most popular templates because it allows firms to implement a complete customer relationship management system directly in Access. The advanced template consists of a combination of 4 individual templates, CRM basic, marketing, mapping and a calendar. Each of the four templates are also available separately for the user who does not need the power of the four combined. Other templates available are a rental template for those with rental properties to keep track of and a donation management software for those involved in charitable organizations or events.



What is unique about this site is the ability for visitors to download free trials of each template. These free downloads provide the user with enough access to fully appreciate how the template will help them work more efficiently. Front-end evaluation versions are .accde files and front-end databases are .accdb files. Evaluation versions require Microsoft Access 2007 Service Pack 2 or greater. System requirements are 500 MHz processor or higher, 256 MB RAM or higher, 2 GB free disk space, 1024x768 or higher resolution monitor and Microsoft Windows XP with Service Pack (SP) 2, Windows Server 2003 with SP1, or later operating systems. All versions of Windows Vista and Windows 7 support these templates.



About MicrosoftAccessTemplate.com

Those who want to learn more about the RPT Software Microsoft Access Templates can visit the website at http://www.microsoftaccesstemplate.com/ or call 412.818.9714.