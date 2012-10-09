New Website Features Horror Art Just in Time for Halloween

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- HorrorArtist.com is a new website that features some of the most terrifying horror art available anywhere and visitors will find the site incredible valuable as Halloween approaches. Horror artist Chris Kuchta has created some incredible pieces that highlight some of the most recognizable faces of horror. Each piece of horror art comes to life through vivid colors and a recreation of horror scenes that all fans will instantly recognize.



Imagine owning a portrait of classic horror actor Lon Cheney as the Wolf Man or Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s monster. Or what might friends and family say if the first thing they saw in a room was a portrait that immortalized Freddie Kruger in his boiler room or Jason Voorhees doting over his mother’s head as it sits on his table. All of these can be had at this fun website.



Freelance horror artist Chris Kuchta is the brainchild behind HorrorArtist.com and the artwork available on the site. Chris hails from Lafayette, Indiana and has studied art around the globe. Chris owns the Kuchta Academy of Fine Art and Illustration and is an instructor of academic drawing and painting as well as digital art and graphic design. His love of horror movies of all kinds led him to start recreating the most famous horror characters and scenes in his horror art and now he has this website to share his work with others.



HorrorArtist.com features a gallery of all of Chris’ horror art and even has a “gore store” for fans to purchase some of the best art Chris has to offer. Those who have bought Chris’ horror art are thrilled with the quality of the artwork and the effect it has on those who see it. Once satisfied customer summed it up this way, Chris Kuchta is one of the premier artists of our generation. He takes the nightmare characters that we have all grown up with and brings them to canvas with an edge like no other.”



Those interested in learning more can visit the Horror Artist website or follow Chris on Facebook or Twitter.