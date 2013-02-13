New Website Features Information on What to Do in and Around Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- WhatToDoInBocaRaton.com is a new website that is filled with information about all of the interesting and exciting things one can do in and around Boca Raton, Florida. Boca Raton is one of the most vibrant and exciting cities in Florida and there is no shortage of cultural, social and economic-related activities for citizens and visitors to participate in. Often, though it is hard to keep track of everything there is to do so the owners of this website have taken the time to research all of the events and activities in and around Boca Raton and they present them on this website so that visitors will be able to find something that piques their interest in many different categories.



Visitors to the website will encounter a home page filled with events and featured local businesses. As visitors scroll down the home page they will find featured events, upcoming events and upcoming concerts. The site even features selected images taken at recent events to let visitors to the site see what kind of fun can be had at the various highlighted events. Local businesses love the site because they can list their products and services on the website as well.



Along the top of the website, visitors can browse the listings by event, by local businesses or they can view the photos that have been posted from various events. What many that have seen the website like in particular is the handy calendar that details events in and around Boca Raton by day, week and month. What makes the calendar so appealing is that it is color coded and lets viewers know if the event is for the kids, for families, is a concert, sporting event or festival or whether it takes place at a venue suited more for adults. There is also a handy search feature that lets visitors to the site search for a specific type of event or venue.



About What to Do in Boca Raton, LLC

Currently the site allows local businesses and event organizers to post their information free of charge in a basic listing by signing up on the site. There are also more extensive listings available for a small fee. To learn more visit http://whattodoinbocaraton.com or use the handy “Contact Us” page on the website to submit a question.



What to Do in Boca Raton, LLC

info@whattodoinbocaraton.com

165 East Palmetto Park Road

2nd Floor

Boca Raton, FL 33432

http://whattodoinbocaraton.com