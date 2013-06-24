New Website FindMoversCompanies.com Helps People Find Best Moving Companies

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Kosspa, Inc has released a new website FindMoversCompanies.com aimed at helping people find the best local movers.



Moving a family home or work place is a highly stressful situation and requires a lot of time, money, and effort. Now people have a trustworthy site to go to find movers with good reputation and that will make relocation easier.



“There’s a wide selection of moving companies to choose from in every city,” says Mark E. Espinoza, editor in chief, “and the number of movers can often be very overwhelming even for people who are moving often. Through our site, people will be able to find well-reputed companies that have met all the federal and state regulations.”



“Site has simple but effective design. Our visitors can search by state or city. Every city has between 15 and 20 moving companies listed. This means that people will have enough options to find a mover that will best suit their needs,” added Espinoza.



Currently people can search 35 US states and 106 cities, which means that there are approximately 1700 moving companies listed at this time.



“Our goal is to list all cities with a population of 100,000 or more. In making our directory, we are using the city rank by population as of July 1, 2012, as estimated by the United States Census Bureau.”



Visitors to the web site can also learn important tips on choosing the best moving companies. They can also download two valuable documents: Spotting a Rogue Mover and 10 Questions to Ask Your Potential Movers.



The first document reveals ten signs of rogue movers and how to avoid them. The second document lists ten questions that every person looking for good movers should ask them.



The web site plans to add a new feature soon. It will allow people to submit their own reviews about companies they hired. “Knowing what others have experienced using different movers will give people a better understanding of whom to hire,” said Mark.



About FindMoversCompanies.com

Directory of the best local moving companies in the USA. For more information, please visit http://www.findmoverscompanies.com.



Mark E. Espinoza

contact@findmoverscompanies.com

4983 Brookview Drive

San Jose, CA 95113

408-994-6540