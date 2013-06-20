New Website, Florence Art Museums, Is an Insider's Guide to the Art and History of Florence, Italy

Florence, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Florence, Italy, known as the birthplace of the Renaissance, is home to dozens of museums and art galleries holding many of the most important works of art ever created. Visitors to the city’s museums will find masterpieces by Giotto, Botticelli, Michelangelo, Brunelleschi and da Vinci among many others. Often the best way to tour a city with a rich artistic history like Florence is with an insider – someone intimately familiar with the city’s treasures, who can offer guidance on how to take it all in. The new site at FlorenceArtMuseums.com is the next best thing to a personal guide. Created by locals from Florence who are educated in the arts and history, the site helps people fully experience all the splendor of Florentine art.



Florence Art Museums offers a wealth of information about Florence’s art collections and the history that goes with them. It also provides detailed information on each of the city’s museums including hours of operation, ticket prices, exhibits and more.



For people who may be interested in a particular artist, area or type of museum specifically, the site lays out different routes or “museum trails.” For example, people who want to see the art housed in Florence’s historic private residences can follow the site’s suggested paths through the Davanzati Palace Museum, the Palatine Gallery at Pitti Palace, the Dante House Museum and the Palazzo Vecchio. Those interested in the works in Florence’s monasteries and churches may choose to follow the site’s recommendations on visiting Santa Croce, the Medici Chapels, the San Marco Museum and the Baptistry of San Giovanni.



“To fully enjoy this city and its works of art, it’s not enough to just know where the museums are,” said a spokesperson for Florence Art Museums. “The average tourist map of the city will not do justice to the full treasure trove of art we have. That’s why we created this site – to help people navigate this spectacular city and leave with unforgettable memories of all its artistic glory.”



About FlorenceArtMuseums.com

FlorenceArtMuseums.com is a new site about Florence, Italy’s museums and the works of art they house. It provides material on each museum, its collections and their history, along with all the practical information people need to visit them. The website aims to be not just a guide, but a compass in the boundless world of Florentine art. For more information, visit: http://www.florenceartmuseums.com