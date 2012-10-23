New Website for Breast Health Awareness

Durango, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- The forerunners in Mammography education and Breast Health Education, Mammo Mamas, are preparing to launch a education-based interactive website this October.



According to recent studies by the American Cancer Society, more than 65% of women experience fears and doubts when it comes to getting their annual mammogram. With over 20 years experience as mammographers and clinic directors, Mammo Mamas’ founders Melanie Cruise and Joanna Atencio want to change these statistics.



“We are using the latest technology in order to spread awareness and create an online community where people can come to get the facts about mammography. Our website will be the place to go for education, support, chat forums, and breaking news. We want to make the information fun and interactive,” Atencio says.



Mammo Mamas are spreading breast health awareness and advocating women to get mammograms annually to keep themselves in check and take any preventive measures in case any signs of unwanted developments in their breasts arise. Mammo Mamas are using the Internet to help as many women and men understand the benefits of getting an annual mammogram and other ways to detect early warnings of breast cancer.



With the new website, mammography patients will now have a place to go to get questions’ answered, dialogue with healthcare professionals, shop for breast cancer awareness merchandise, and feel safe about mammography in general. People can be educated about mammograms and get in touch with Mammo Mamas through the website that they launched at http://www.mammomamas.com/.



About Mammo Mamas

Mammo Mamas was created based on our passion for women's health and to meet a demand for answers and support about breast health and mammography. Passionate and professional, founders Joanna Atencio and Melanie Cruise are highly qualified mammographers with over 20 years of dedication to the field of Mammography and the love and care of their patients.



For more information and details, visit Mammo Mamas' website: www.mammomamas.com.



