New Website for Radiology Technicians Provides Hard to Find, Quality Industry Information for Aspiring Students

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2011 -- In response to the growing demand for professionally trained radiology technicians, radiologytechnicianschoolsdata.com is announcing the release of its brand new website which provides high quality information for aspiring technicians.



According to a recent study, the radiology job market is growing at an exponential rate. Contrary to other markets that are shrinking with the sluggish economy, radiology technicians are being hired more often and getting better salaries than they did as compared to several years ago.



The new website was created to meet this recent demand head on. It is specifically designed to help students research what radiology tech jobs entail and how they can go about becoming a radiology technician in the most effective way possible.



For James Paterson, who found his technician course after weeks of research, quality websites that offer useful information for future radiology technicians are hard to find: “I went online to find the best school that could get me trained in the shortest amount of time. I wanted to know exactly what to expect when I became a radiology technician, and what pitfalls to avoid during the journey. I quickly realized that there are a lot of websites out there of questionable integrity, and it took me a considerable amount of digging to finally find the right ones.”



This sentiment is shared by many aspiring students. Though the job market for radiology technicians is reportedly better than it has been in years, there are many websites that are motivated by self serving ends. Students say it is hard to discern between falsified testimonials and real reports about a school’s reputation.



The owners of radiologytechnicianschoolsdata.com took this challenge as the focal point for their website. They pride themselves for giving aspiring radiology technicians all the unbiased information they could ever want concerning their upcoming career. They answer questions such as: a typical radiology technician salary, how to get a job, job descriptions, advice concerning financial aid, as well as various pre-screened radiology technician schools and resources to launch a lucrative career in the industry.



Dr. Tony Bauer, who has been a radiologist for over 12 years, says that the website is a great resource for anyone who is interested in pursuing a career in this field: “There are many things schools neglect to tell you about becoming a radiology technician that you should know before going into it blindly. This website gives pertinent information that tackles all aspects of the job; from the best xray tech schools to the type of salary one can expect. When we hire radiology technicians one of the main things we consider is their knowledge of the industry; and for that, this website is one of the best resource centers available on the internet.”



To learn more about becoming a radiology technician go to: http://www.radiologytechnicianschoolsdata.com/

