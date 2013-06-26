New Website for Ticket Travel Agency Provides Competitive New Online Travel Facilities

Mallorca, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Ticket Travel Agency has re-launched their website at http://www.ticket-es.com with a number of additional online travel services. Now clients can book a number of travel related services directly online, and also enjoy the backup of being able to contact the Agency directly with queries, or for advice, assistance or bookings.



Ticket have built a global client-base through their privileged licence to offer Marine Travel Tickets to the yachting and wider marine industry – to both offshore and onshore personnel. These services have been available to companies as well as individuals in the industry. Marine travel air fares can be discounted up to 70% off standard airline prices, and also offer a raft of additional benefits – from extra baggage allowance to more flexible tickets that allow for last minute changes of dates and itineraries.



Their reputation in the global marine industry has also led them to provide corporate travel services to a variety of businesses across Europe and internationally. Matching cheap business class tickets and other offers that are available internationally with the planned travel itineraries of business travellers has been a boost for their reputation.



Also available to businesses and individuals are the standard range of travel services that one has come to expect from a travel agency. The new website supplements these services with a number of direct online booking facilities including travel insurance and car hire. The latter allows for live search of the best offers available globally through a number of international car rental providers, and bookings can be made online.



Additionally, through a link to the sister-site www.MyViajes.es, visitors can also search online for cruise and hotel deals and can book directly online! MyViajes is currently in Spanish but will be available soon in English.



“At Ticket we are expanding our services and the convenience for our customers through our new online booking provisions, but our team of dedicated travel consultants are available for advice and for booking the whole itinerary” explains Nicky Roberts, owner-manager of Ticket.



Ticket acts as holiday agents for all the reputable travel companies globally and so is available to book a tailored travel plan to suit almost any occasion.



About Ticket Travel Agency

The Travel Agency has been successfully operating from Mallorca, Spain for the last 13 years. The fact that they have not only survived the onslaught of online travel booking sites but they have also thrived and expanded their operations is testimony to their professionalism, dedication and priority on personal service. In summary, at Ticket they have successfully combined the personal service levels of a traditional high-street travel agency with some of the best online functionality for customer convenience.



Media Contact:

Nicky Roberts

nicky@ticket.es

Mallorca, Spain

http://www.ticket-es.com