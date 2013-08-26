New Website, Free Website Builder for Business

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- From social media to e-mail to catching up on the news – people are driven by today’s dot-com era. If a company is looking to cash in on the business trends, one of the most simple ways to success is building a website. Yet, you don’t have to be a web geek to get there. DecoSites.com is offering a slam-dunk shot of success for businesses by offering a free – 100 percent free – website builder for an easy, classy and flexible site.



No credit card. No contract. No commitment. No kidding.



Your stunning site is only a few mouse clicks away.



HOW IT WORKS



The concept is simple. At DecoSites, we want to see businesses thrive. According to Forbes Magazine, businesses with an active web presence get 55 percent more business than those who don’t. A simple, clean website will intrigue more visitors into investing in your product.



This is where DecoSites can do your company justice. Our website platform is 100 percent free, along with premium options that will allow you to create a website that is as powerful and professional as any.



DecoSites allows you to create an unlimited amount of web pages, and you can update them whenever you want. You can also build your own eStore, photo gallery and even custom forms, which will allow you to collect any kind of information from your customers.



CUSTOM DOMAINS



For those who want to create an original domain, you can connect your custom domain (i.e. www.yoursite.com) with your DecoSite. The process will take one or two minutes to transfer.



With our incredible html website creation technology, stunning designs, and affordable plans – you'll be online in minutes and you don't need any technical expertise to do it.



CLEAN DESIGN



While it may be tempting to craft a website with a lot of bells and whistles, too many tricks can overwhelm a visitor.



“Your design should not just be focused on bringing users there, but also getting them to the right place once they reach your homepage,” aid Ilya Pozin of Forbes.com. “Plus, flashy websites don’t look good on mobile phones or tablets, and a large majority of Internet users now visit websites from these wireless devices.”



A busy design can distract and even annoy people – we aim to simply things here at DecoSite. A sharp, minimalist site will be easy on the eye, yet highly informative. We do, after all, want to help promote your company.



“Remember: when a visitor comes to your website, they probably already know what they want out of it,” Pozin added. “If within three seconds they can’t figure out what to do next, you might need to go back to the drawing board.”



No matter where you are in your web design process, opt for DecoSites sharp web design. We’re here to help you business a professional website to launch your company into the competitive digital age.



About DecoSites

DecoSites is a free website builder for small businesses who are looking for an easy, classy, and flexible website solution. It's 100 percent free, along with premium options that will allow you to create a website that is as powerful and professional as any.



DecoSites

http://www.DecoSites.com