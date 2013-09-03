New Website Having Great Success by Helping UK Jobseekers Find Jobs

Slough, Berks -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- findukjobs.co.uk was created this year and despite the United Kingdom’s on-going economic issues the site has experienced great success, already the site has thousands of great jobs listed. The site lists all kinds of skilled and non-skilled job vacancies from all over the UK.



Below is a sample of the roles currently available on findukjobs.co.uk:



A driving job in located Burgess Hill, Sussex the advertisement for this role says, “You will be driving to customers and delivering goods in a transit sized van. You need a Full Driving Licence and preferably no more than 3 points on your licence, we will need a copy of the paper and the card parts of your licence.”



Senior Draughtsperson (freelance) the advertisement for this role says that a “prestigious furniture maker based in the London area” is looking to recruit a Senior Draughtsperson to work on a freelance basis.



It is completely free to browse and access the roles listed on the site, if you are located in the UK and currently unemployed or looking for a new job/challenge findukjobs.co.uk maybe worth a look. Adam Pearson is the founder of Find UK Jobs and welcomes any email enquiries via admin@findukjobs.co.uk.