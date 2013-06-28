New Website Helps Those Moving to London

Ipswich, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- People are moving into and out of cities each day. London, England is one of the largest cities in the world and those moving into the city will find it new and different.



“For some, new and different does not equate into exciting,” said Jamie Silver of Moving to London.



Like any move, there are certain factors to take into consideration. Things like transportation, taxes, and finding housing are only part of the number of tasks that are necessary.



“There are other, more detailed things that many do not consider, such as finding a bank, dealing with schooling and medical care,” said Silver.



MovingtoLondon.net helps ex-patriates move into and become a part of London. Featuring pages and pages of information, each page helps with a separate, but important, aspect of moving.



“Many Londonites do not drive because of the sheer congestion and brutally tight streets of the city,” said Silver, “this and some other information we cover for visitors on our site.”



Housing can be somewhat of a difficulty, particularly if there is a family involved in the move. Fortunately, the website has excellent suggestions for those relocating.



“There are lots of options for London that are unlike anywhere else in the world. Private homes, for instance, will take in lodgers or one can share a house with several others,” said Silver.



Other important tips such as buying groceries are included as well.



“Rather than tell everything, it is important to look at the website and learn as much as possible. No matter if this is a move of choice or necessity, there are ways to assimilate in London quickly and easily,” said Silver.



For additional information, visit http://www.movingtolondon.net/.



