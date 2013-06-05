New Website Highlights Ski-Travel Hot Spots Around the World

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Planning to hit the slopes? Look no further! AllChalets.com is your go-to resource for the best chalets and apartments in Europe and North America. Our new chalet rental website features the best ski accommodations for your family, including the largest selection of privately owned chalets and ski apartments.



FINDING THE HOT-SPOTS



On our site, you can easily search for top ski resorts and rentals around the world. We currently feature Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Italy, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States.



For each search, you will find detailed info about each resort, including specifics on the accommodation such as like pricing, bedroom size, suitability, location type, facilities and services and plenty of pictures. We also showcase local activities around the area, giving you a taste of how fantastic your ski holiday vacation can be.



POPULAR DESTINATIONS



In Europe, our most popular destinations are France and Austria, including the top ski resorts of Chamonix, Val d'Isere and Morzine in France, as well as St. Anton and Mayrhofen in Austria.



WHY ALLCHALETS WORKS



Whether you’re looking to hit the Swiss Alps or the Rockies, there are a number of amazing ski experiences perfect for just you or the entire family. While other websites will show you thousands of unrelated properties, allChalets focuses on the information that matters to you. No one wants to search through villas and cottages if they are looking for a chalet or ski apartment. We are here to simplify your travel experience and make your ski holiday memorable, fun and affordable.



ABOUT US



The allChalets family has been working in the ski accommodation business for 10 years, focusing on providing quality ski apartments and chalets in the Alps. In March, we launched a new website to help target the growing demand for direct chalet holidays. We hope that when you’re gearing up for your holiday travel plans, you stick with us – true experts, who are knowledgeable about everything skiing.



Our goal is to provide a low cost way to connect private chalet owners with holidaymakers. We aim to provide the most cost effective advertising channels for chalet owners and at the same time bring the widest choice of ski accommodation to skiers and snow boarders around the world.



Renting a chalet or ski apartment direct from the owner is quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to arrange a ski holiday. Skiers, boarders, walkers and hikers want to save money, enjoy beautiful ski properties and at the same time have the flexibility and comfort of renting a private ski chalet or apartment. Our mission is to make allChalets.com the top choice for ski chalet and ski apartment rentals across the globe. Visit our ski property search , choose a property and contact the owner directly. Our site, allChalets.com lists both catering and self-catering ski accommodation, budget and luxury chalets and a full range of ski apartments. You can click on the property you like and we allow you to contact the owners directly.



About AllChalets

AllChalets is your go-to place for everything ski properties. We are not a typical travel agent, instead we are an online resource, giving skiers and snowboarders trustworthy information about ski properties for rent around the world. Our goal at allChalets is to bring you the largest selection of luxury chalets and ski accommodation rentals direct from owners. Whether you are looking for a chalet in the Alps, a luxury ski apartment in Austria or even a cabin in the Rockies you can find what you need at allChalets.com.



SEE ALSO



AllChalets France – www.allchalets.com/france

AllChalets Austria – www.allchalets.com/austria

AllChalets Morzine – www.allchalets.com/morzine



News Media Contact:

All Chalets

27 Old Gloucester St.

London

WC1N 3AX

Phone: +44 203 5141223

www.allchalets.com