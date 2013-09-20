New Website Hosts Comprehensive E Cig Reviews & Provides Special Offers to Help Consumers Choose the Most Suitable Electronic Cigarette Brand

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Today, the market is flooded with hundreds of electronic cigarette brands. Each of them endeavors to lure the customers, claiming to be the healthiest and most eco-friendly alternative to smoking. In such a scenario, a consumer often fails to identify the most suitable brand for his needs. Now, a host of e-cigarette reviews are available on the website Theecig.us for people to learn more about e cig brands, their working methods and their health benefits to make a sensible decision.



The site reveals that their comprehensive reviews are playing an important role of encouraging smokers to switch to a healthy and green alternative. The purposeful reviews that the site hosts contain actionable information that is useful in converting smokers into vapers. One can find all useful information on the site to make an informed decision and say goodbye to a harmful tobacco-filled product. The creators of the site maintain that the tobacco consumption is responsible for several types of deadly diseases and by bringing helpful information about electronic cigarettes they are promoting a green and healthy smoking product.



Besides offering free information, the site also brings some exciting offers such as free trials of smokeless and ash-free e cigs. These free trails and several other discount offers encourage people to taste the product and choose it based on their personal experiences. The reviewers associated with the site maintain that these special offers together with the detailed reviews act as the real game changer and inspire people to quit smoking. Moreover, a person feels more confident to choose a particular ecig brand after witnessing its health benefits.



Thus, the site Theecig.us has everything for a person to get started with electronic cigarettes, leaving behind their bad habit of smoking a tobacco based product. The majority of the smokers who visit the site find the content very inspiring and the special offers encourage them to get a feel of puffing a smoke-free and green product. Anyone can read these informative reviews or claim for a special offer by visiting the website http://theecig.us .



About Theecig.us

The site Theecig.us hosts a number of e-cig reviews that detail out the benefits of tobacco-free smoking products. The idea of the site is to inspire smokers to shift to a healthier smoking alternative. The site helps people in knowing how e-cigarettes work and how it helps maintain the lung health.



For Media Contact:

The E Cig

Email: support@theecig.us

Website: http://theecig.us