New Website Introduces Online Duty-Free Cigarette Sales Program Opportunity

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2011 -- Direct Net Partners, the Duty Free industry’s leading affiliate network, is pleased to announce the launch of cigarettes-affiliate.com, their new Cigarettes affiliate program Website. New affiliate partners can sign up on the Website for the cigarette affiliate program to begin earning high 20-percent commissions for selling Duty Free major brand cigarette products online.



With taxes, the average pack-a-day smoker spends more than $2,500 per year. With cigarette prices rising all over the world, millions of smokers are seeking ways to save money. Consequently, the online tobacco market is one of the most rapidly expanding industries in ecommerce.



The Cigarettes affiliate program provides a way for program partners to sell name brand Duty Free cigarettes online and make high commissions of up to 20 percent on each order. “Most tobacco customers tend to make repeat purchases, so our cigarette affiliates have the opportunity to earn ongoing revenue on each visitor that they refer,” said a Direct Net Partners representative.



The Cigarette affiliate program provides affiliate partners with access to brand name cigarettes such as Newport, Winston, Camel, Karelia, Rothmans and others from leading countries of manufacture. All of the cigarettes are completely Duty Free to the buyer and a one-year tracking cookie ensures full credit on return customers.



The program provides cigarette affiliate partners with full support and solutions for any question they may have in order to garner the highest sales. An in-house design department also creates a great looking, high performance Website for all affiliate partners.



In addition, partners are provided with a full set of advanced promotional marketing and technological tools to continually increase traffic and sales. These include banners, top-converting pre-made downloadable templates, customer discount coupons and white labels.



White labels are dedicated sites that the company provides to serious Cigarettes affiliate program partners upon request. These strong marketing tools are Websites dedicated to the use of only one affiliate but are hosted by Direct Net Partners. “The domain may be owned by us or the affiliate and we also encourage our partners to build their own sites on which to promote our products,” said the representative.



The Direct Net Partner stats tracker system is a backend system giving affiliate partners a complete overview of their Website visitors, sales, order statuses and much more. This new program is completely free with no registration charges or fees. To learn more, please visit http://www.cigarettes-affiliate.com



About Direct Net Partners

Established in 2008 as a private company, Direct Net Partners has more than 700 members and counting. Today they are the #1 duty-free affiliate network on the internet. Direct Net Partners specializes in the growing online Duty Free market and offers Duty Free products such as Cigarettes, Tobacco, Spirits, Perfumes and more. Direct Net Partners is a growing company with about 60 employees in the field of marketing, affiliate managers, support and technical staff. To learn more about Direct Net Partners, please visit: http://www.directnetpartners.com/