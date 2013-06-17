New Website Is Geared Towards Singles in Uniform

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- There’s a new site for soldiers who are posted into a new garrison or are on short-term attachment to a base and are looking to find other soldiers for uniform dating. As with moving anywhere for anyone, meeting new people is difficult and frustrating. But NaughtyMilitary.com is aimed at taking that frustration out of the equation.



The site is based out of London in the UK, but is available for people all around the globe. NaughtyMilitary.com is very simple and easy to use, and is focused on the user’s preferences and finding them a match.



And the best part is unlike other dating sites who populate fake profiles to create fake matches so that the user will be forced to pay, NaughtyMilitary doesn’t have anything to do with that game. Their service is free and fun to use. The site even allows you to look through other users’ profiles without an account.



Civilians and other online singles are also welcome, especially if they are looking for military dating fun. Even those in the reserve forces and ex-soldiers have a place where they can find those interested in the military and does interested in dating the military.



NaughtyMilitary is an all-around solid website made for short and long-term relationships, and is simple and easy to be used by anyone.



You can visit NaughtyMilitary.com by clicking this link: NaughtyMilitary.com



For more information, or for help with the website, you can contact the Webmaster through the website’s contact page.