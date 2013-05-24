New Website Launch: BBGolfer (Be a Better Golfer)

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- The launch of the new website www.bbgolfer.com is aimed at helping beginners and professional golfers all over the world to improve their game.



BBGolfer (be a better golfer) is a new website to help improve your golf game. Here you will find a plethora of useful information, instruction, and tips to become a better golfer. If you are a fan of the game and admire professional golfers for their remarkable skills they possess on the field, and desperately want to become one of them, this website offers all you ever need to know. It is the perfect guide to teach you how to swing beautifully and with precision. Subscribers will receive a free report entitled, ‘How to Become a Better Golfer in 30 days’. This tutorial is exactly what you need to add a professional touch to your golf skills.



What are the benefits?



There is a lot to learn about the correct way to play golf. It may seem easy but it is quite a challenge to master the perfect golf swing. You need to know about timing, alignment, grip, backswing, downswing, and so much more. Without knowing the mechanics behind a proper golf swing it is almost impossible to achieve proficiency while playing. BBGolfer provides you with all the information you need to achieve that level of proficiency. Here are some of the important points that are covered in the report. You will learn how to:



- Improve your golf swing

- Master The Golf Swing Mechanics

- Eliminate Your Golf Slice

- Enhance Your Game Consistency



You can learn these tips above and even so much more by subscribing to this amazing website.



What people are saying?



“Thank you for providing such an informative website! I enjoyed the swing lessons very much!” – Ken



“I have been using your website for tips and have found them most helpful!” – James



“I have always loved golf but even after years of practice I never seemed to get the hang of it. And then I stumbled upon this website. I have got through all your tips and instructions and now I see that my practice is paying off. Thank you BBGolfer!!” - Mark



Freebies for Readers and Visitors



BBGolfer would like to share some free Golf tips with all their readers. Although you can’t really perfect the game of golf, it is one sport you get better at as you keep practicing it. Use these four tips to master the art of swinging:



1. Keep your right hand squared and closed during back swing (For left-handers-left hand) to swing consistent shots.

2. Ensure that your spine angle stays still throughout the swing to avoid thin or dubbed shots.

3. Place most of your strength on your left grip (right if left-handed) to hit crisp shots.

4. Practice the right swing and do it for a full minute to allow your body to gain muscle memory on your swing.



It’s up to you!



If you are looking to improve your golf swing or want help tracking your performance, BBGolfer is your answer. For more information please contact the support team at support@bbgolfer.com