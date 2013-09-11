New Website Launched to Save London Travellers Money on Taxi Fares

Fleet, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- The website enables London travellers to compare prices from over 80 taxi firms for journeys in and around the capital.



By entering details of their journey customers will receive instant quotations from a network of approved taxi firms showing the cheapest and most highly rated fares available.



Customers can then book their taxi online, pay for their journey in advance and manage their bookings via the website.



Managing Director Jonathan Kettle said “In this economic climate everyone is looking for new ways to save money. We have launched londoncitytaxis.co.uk to help our customers make sure they are getting the best possible price for their taxi journeys.”



“We’ve received great feedback from our customers who love the free and easy-to-use system and are saving on average 25% on their journeys. They are making savings on all journey types including commutes to work to station drop-offs but the benefits are even greater on longer journeys such as airport transfers”



Londoncitytaxis.co.uk is powered by taxipricecompare.co.uk, a national provider of taxi fare comparison websites.