New Website Launches for Western New York Real Estate Homeowners

Cheektowaga, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- A new website called http://www.NickelCityBuyers.com gives Buffalo Real Estate Homeowners valuable advice on selling their Real Estate in Buffalo and throughout New York state.



Since early in 2013 Nickel City Buyers, LLC has discovered great opportunities investing in Western New York Real Estate. It’s been one of the hottest trends in the Real Estate market over the last 20 years; buy a house, quickly fix it up then turn around and sell it for a huge profit. There is great potential to make incredible profits in Buffalo’s Real Estate. Buffalo Homeowners who want to sell their Buffalo House for Cash should ally themselves with Buffalo Real Estate Investors who have experience with buying houses for cash. With a team of dedicated Buffalo Real Estate Investors, many of the issues can be overcome with selling a Buffalo House for Cash.



Television shows like Property Ladder and Flip that House have made home flipping look easy, but in reality it’s not. There was a time when an investor could purchase any home, do minor painting and turn it around 30 days later making a handsome profit. But due to increased competition, the easy money is long gone. However, that does not mean that an investor cannot make a profit in Buffalo’s Real Estate rehabbing. But to be successful means that investors will need to make informed decisions that make sound financial sense, and that includes being prepared to hold a property until it can be sold. In Western New York there are great Real Estate deals to be pursued. Nickel City Buyers, LLC are savvy investors who can spot the right properties, buy a Buffalo House for Cash, fix them up, and turn around and sell them quickly.



The New site www.nickelcitybuyers.com offers users valuable insights into many areas of selling their Buffalo House for Cash. The topics discussed are practical and relevant to homeowners who want to sell their Buffalo Property For Cash. To learn more please click on this link now: http://www.nickelcitybuyers.com/



About Nickel City Buyers, LLC

Nickel City Buyers, LLC vision is to build into and restore Western New York's housing market. Over the past 5+ years they have added real estate licenses as part of their service offerings. As a result of this growth, it has developed a unique customer friendly business that addresses all their customers’ needs and gives them the ability to do much more than being a Real Estate Agent. Nickel City Buyers, LLC is indeed your one stop friend in the business.



The company buys and sells houses in Buffalo, and the surrounding areas in Western New York. With a dedicated team of Real Estate Agents, Investors, and Rehabbers the company can help clients with: Buying/ Selling, Foreclosure, Short Sales, Distressed Properties and Investor Services.



Contact

Nickel City Buyers, LLC

3842 Harlem Rd Ste 400-339

Cheektowaga, NY 14215

Phone Number: 716-261-2274

info@nickelcitybuyers.com

www.nickelcitybuyers.com