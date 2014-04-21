New Website Launches Which Empowers Businesses to Build Blogging Network Empires

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Caterina Christakos, the internet marketing consultant and entrepreneur, has today announced the launch of her new website, Cat’s Tech Talk, which is designed to assist small and medium enterprises capture the traffic they need to succeed by providing them with the necessary tools and information to build their own blogging networks.



Why Blog Networks Are Needed

Blogs are crucially important to the growth of any business, no matter how large or small as they bring in traffic, which in turn sees the users talking about the said business. To bring in even more traffic, a blog network is needed, which provides multiple levels of blogs that are tailored to each individual company’s brand. For instance, if the company’s main service is Life Insurance, a blog network could comprise of multiple blogs built around specific keywords that encompass ‘Life Insurance’. Therefore one blog may be titled ‘Top Life Insurance Policies’, whilst another might have the title ‘High Risk Life Insurance’. Cat’s Tech Talk shows companies how to build and maintain their blogging networks.



Extensive Keyword Research & Analysis

Keyword research and analysis is one of the most important and valuable activities as ranking for the right keywords can literally make or break your website. Cat’s Tech Talk will provide search engine technology that gets to work on the desired niche by finding the best and most relevant keywords that will help boost a business’s organic search, thus ensuring the blog receives the traffic it needs to excel.



For more information on how to build blogging networks, which are tailored to boosting traffic and sales, visit the website.



About Caterina Christakos

Caterina Christakos is an internet marketing consultant and entrepreneur. She has built and managed hundreds of websites for herself and her clients. She also has her certifications in Hypnosis and NLP, and studied counseling and Law at the University of Miami, and has written several books.



Press Contact

Name: Caterina Christakos

Email: CaterinaChristakos1@gmail.com

Location: Orlando, FL

Website: http://catstechtalk.com/