New Website, Obsidianslideboards.com Offers Custom Length Slide Boards That Are Used in Effective Weight Management

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Weight management and fitness training are required for general health and well-being. Modern life, replete with sedentary lifestyles and the consumption of unhealthy food increases lifestyle diseases and puts people on an increased risk of developing obesity. All one needs is a fitness and exercise routine to set their health right. A product on offer by a new website helps people get grooved into their fitness regimes by the employing the simplest technique to work. Slide board by Obsidian is a fun and easy-to-use product that provides the possibility of a 100 exercise workouts to help people tone and strengthen their fatigued muscles. The package comes with DVDs led by Erin and Lacey. They combine full body cardio and muscle building workouts. The package also includes premium slide mitts and booties to enable people to start sliding immediately after they receive Obsidian Slide Board.



Since it is a video-based tutorial, no time is wasted on instruction sheets or assembling the product in itself. The product can be easily ordered by logging in to the website of Obsidian. The company also offers a lifetime guarantee on the slide boards. The reason for damage or breaking of the slide board can be anything, but the company replaces it free of cost at all times. The product is also easy to store and requires no storage space. The DVDs are three in number and range from Beginner, Pure Cardio to Crazy Abs. The product is genuine and is same as the one Erin and Lacey use in their classes and in the video demonstrations.



About ObsidianSlideBoards.com

What the Obsidian slide boards do is help people shave inches of fat away from their body and helps them obtain a rock hard body. It is beneficial and fit for use by both men and women. Obsidian slide boards come with a 30 day, 100% satisfaction guarantee on purchase. Obsidian slide boards are safe to use and have shown proven results for its customers. The product has been used by millions of people worldwide with great results and success stories.



Media Contact: Sprigley Allan

Email: CustomerService@ObsidianSlideBoards.com

Location: San Diego, CA

Website: http://obsidianslideboards.com/