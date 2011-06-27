New Website Offers Designer Brands for 70% Off- Dress Like a Celebrity Without Paying the Premium Prices

Agoura Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2011 -- In response to the recent demand for cheap designer clothes for women, “AmericaUnWrapped” has launched its new website, americaunwrapped.com



Today, more and more women are interested in dressing like a celebrity. Whether it’s a soft satin batwing top, In Vein tees, or a Living Doll floral dress, women are looking for ways to dress like their favorite stars without giving away half of their paycheck just to do it.



AmericaUnWrapped, also known as “AUW,” is a leading online retailer in the world of branded fashion. They specialize in providing discount clothes for women for a fraction of the cost of standards outlet stores.



The owners of AUW have been in the fashion industry for many years, supplying major retail stores with apparel and accessories. They have developed exclusive connections in the industry and have thus been able to negotiate some of the lowest prices for discount women’s clothes. They boast a huge stock of to-the-date fashion clothing and they pass on the enormous savings to their customers.



How much savings? According to the website shoppers can save as much as 70% off women designer clothes as compared to department store prices. They have no sales, no gimmicks, and they offer these huge savings on a daily basis. The only problem they have is keeping their items in stock, especially those items that shoppers find on celebrities just days earlier!



Some of their women’s discount clothes include YMI dark wash super skinny jegging which were worn by Katie Holmes, a Soft Summer Romper worn by Rihanna, and Paige jeans worn by Gwyneth Paltro.



American Unwrapped buyers are on the hunt over 40 weeks a year for the most popular items of the season. “When a designer overproduces and department stores overbuy, we swoop in, negotiate the lowest possible price, and pass the savings on to you. That's why we're always finding fun new ways for you to stay connected,” says the website.



AUW encourages savvy shopper to follow them online and keep regular tabs on their store as their huge stock of cheap designer clothes for women continually rotates with the latest styles. They suggest visitors shop by size through their online store as well, which makes the process of finding styles that work with certain sizes that much easier.



To cash in on the up to 70% percent savings, or just to look through their huge selection of discount clothes for women, please visit: http://www.americaunwrapped.com/default.asp