New Website Offers Discounts for All Wedding Essentials Year-Round

Northwood Hill, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Planning a wedding can become very hectic and expensive. From the dress, the photographer, stationery, jewellery, gift boxes, a DJ or a band; everything involving a wedding can add up quickly. Thankfully, Vowscher.co.uk now offers deals exclusively for weddings and wedding essentials for brides to be.



Vowscher.co.uk works by allowing local businesses to submit offers at discounted rates. Vowscher.co.uk then chooses quality products and rates that they know consumers will want and love. These deals are on after so many people purchase the deal for everyone to receive the discounted rate. Then everyone becomes happy, the business and the buyer. Buyers can also share on social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest to get their deal “on” more quickly.



Current deals include a vintage-style wedding dress, photo booth hire, wedding fireworks, a wedding harpist, a wedding soprano singer, favor or gift boxes for guests, jewellery, wedding photography packages, stationery and invitations.



Vowscher also promises, “If you purchase a ‘Vowscher’ for your date and the supplier is fully booked, we will refund you back fully.” This is incredibly reassuring to brides and grooms who know that one little mishap can cause unwanted stress on wedding planning. This is why Vowscher.co.uk ensures that the couple will have the product they buy or they get their money back.



Most deals range from 20 percent to 80 percent off the normal price, so buying from Vowscher.co.uk can save couples a lot of money that they can spend on other things like starting a family or a honeymoon.



Deal locations include East Midlands, East of England, Ireland, London, North East, North Scotland, North West, Northern Ireland, South East, South Scotland, South West, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside. Vowscher.co.uk is perfect for anyone planning a wedding and is looking for wedding deals such as a photographer, a musician, or those extra special additions to make your wedding unique and affordable. Brides to be can now plan their wedding with affordable options and amazing wedding deals.



help@vowscher.co.uk

http://www.vowscher.co.uk