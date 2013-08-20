New Website Offers Expert Advice and Tips for Health Insurance Purchases in the United States

Ypsilanti, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- HealthCareTips.us is a new website that offers the best tips for those in the United States who are in the market for health insurance. With the major changes coming in the health insurance industry the owners of the site seized on the opportunity to provide health insurance consumers the chance to go to one central location and find the information they need to make an informed decision about their health insurance.



The website is billed as the best place for tips on how to evaluate and how to choose the right life insurance and in the process save on health insurance premiums. Most consumers remain confused about the aspects of the recent health care law and the changes that are taking place and that are coming. Health Care Tips is designed to cut through the hype and provide just the basic facts about health insurance.



Visitors to the site will find a web page that has been designed with the health insurance consumer in mind. The home page is filled with articles that cover just about every topic imaginable when it comes to health insurance. Each article appears as it was added with the most recent at the top of the page. Readers only have to scroll down the page to discover the article they want to read. The site designers have made it easy to choose just those articles of most significance since each article has a large and clearly defined title that lets the reader know exactly what the article is all about. Each article also features a brief synopsis to allow the reader to determine if they want to read the fill piece. A simple click on any of the articles takes the reader to the full article.



Current articles posted on the site include a piece that details why health insurance is important, a handy guide that consumers should read before they begin their search for health insurance, tips to make purchasing the right health insurance as painless as possible, and a list of things to be aware of when purchasing health insurance. These are just some of the topics covered so far and the site owners add new material on a regular basis.



To learn more visit the website at http://healthcaretips.us/. Those who want to contact the site owner can also email info@healthcaretips.us or use the handy form on the website’s “Contact Us” page to send the owners a quick note.