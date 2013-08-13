New Website Offers Free Disabled Dating Service

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Those who struggle with a disability know that being disabled can make finding friendship and love with others who have the same struggles difficult. Now, a new dating website helps connect people with disabilities, providing them with opportunities to find loving relationships as well as deep, meaningful friendships with likeminded folks.



DisableMeet.com is a completely new disabled dating service that offers disabled people seeking friendship and love 100 percent free profiles, free unlimited email, the opportunity to sell items in a classified section, photo and music albums and much more.



At DisableMeet.com there is no need to hide the details of one's condition. Disabled people looking for friendship and love will find that DisableMeet.com is a place to find kindred spirits and search for other members with the same conditions as them. At the website, disabled members can share information about their health conditions as well as struggles with drugs and alcohol addiction in their profiles.



Few dating sites offer folks with disabilities the opportunity to express their unique issues with others in a safe environment.



Community is central to DisableMeet.com, and in that spirit, the site fosters sharing and friendship by offering forums where members can post on a variety of subjects and help others by offering advice about various issues, from diabetes to asthma and more. DisableMeet.com also offers different chat rooms for live chat with other members.



Safety is always a concern when meeting people anonymously online. So DisableMeet.com has enabled members to check others' backgrounds before agreeing to meet in person. While the DisableMeet.com disabled dating service is free to all, members will receive a discount to a public record site to check a potential mate's history if both members agree to do so.



The goal of DisableMeet.com is to help disabled people meet for friendship, dating and even marriage. Who meets the criteria to join Disable Meet? Whether a person has a long-term, mid-term or even a short-term disability, he or she can benefit from joining the Disable Meet community. Even those who are not disabled themselves but have disabled friends and family or simply have a desire to extend love and understanding to the disabled are welcome to participate by joining Disable Meet today.



Learn more about DisableMeet.com's free disabled dating service at http://www.disablemeet.com.