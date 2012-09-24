New Website Offers Hip Hop Producers a New Place to Sell Beats

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Beatorama.com is a new website where hip hop producers can go to sell their latest beats (instrumentals). The owners of the site wanted to give these producers the ability to go to just one site to sell beats and at the same time the website is a great place for singers and rappers to come and buy beats.



The best way to buy, sell or download beats in on this website. Hip hop producers will find the site very useful to promote and sell their latest beats. The website is designed to make it very easy to sell beats and those who want to do that simply go to the site and register. Once they have created an account they can begin selling beats immediately. Beatorama.com has become one of the most popular beat sites on the web because it offers the hottest instrumentals from some of the best hip hop producers around.



Those selling beats on this website can be assured that artists will be able to easily navigate the site and find their beats. The site features hip hop beats and rap beats from some of the hottest new artists and any producer that wants to sell beats to the widest audience can depend on this site.



When hip hop fans come to the site they are immediately presented with the hottest beats and can sort these beats by the latest added, the most streamed or the top rated. The site allows artists to sample the beat and once they have identified the beat they want to buy they can purchase and download directly from the site. For the producer trying to sell beats, there is no better way to get the music in front of the up and coming artists. The website also features pages that list the latest chart toppers and offer those beats for free download as well.



Producers who decide to sell beats on this site can upload up to 125 beats depending on the package they purchase through the site and soon that number will be unlimited. The website even gives producers the ability to purchase an option that will feature their hip hop beats on the home page. Once artist buys a producer’s beat, the producer is paid via a PayPal account.



Producers interested in learning more about this site or those who want to register to sell beats can visit the site at http://beatorama.com .