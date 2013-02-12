New Website Offers over Three Thousand Hello Kitty Products

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- The Hello Kitty Fanatic Store celebrated the launch of their new wonderfully designed website in December of 2012 to a much awaited clientle. An Amazon Affiliate, the website offers 3,100 Hello Kitty products in over 80 categories. “Not only does our new site have extensive products. It has over seven hundred and fifty articles about Hello Kitty. So, we’re not just a store for fanatics, we’re a news resource for the product.” said Stew Bilawchuk of the newly launched site. Suffice it to say, the owners of this site have covered everything for the even the biggest fan of this line of toys and fashion accessories.



A user friendly site Hello Kitty Fanatics offers a constant news feed to update website visitors about the latest news on Hello Kitty products. Toys, clothing, shoes, beauty and baby items, bookstore products and DVD’s are all available in one extensive resource. It also offers jewelry and watches, bags, luggage and kitchen ware. “The site is really something special. We pride ourselves on it being the go-to spot for Hello Kitty products.” Added Stew.



For the customer looking for Hello Kitty luggage the site offers the ABS Molded Luggage with an embossed hard case by Sanrio Silver. Or for the customer planning for summer the Junior’s Triangle String Bikini Set in the medium thin stripe is an exceptional choice. For customers who want their baby girls to sport a stunning comfortable look there’s the pink Hello Daisies two pack Bodysuits in sizes zero to nine months. Without hesitation, customers will be pleased with the jewelry selection on the newly launched site. For the Swarovski crystal lover, there’s the Hello Kitty by Simmons line. Particularly loved by site visitors is the Hammered Disk White Rhodium and Crystal Pave Face Mini Charm Ring.



About KItty fanatic

The online experience at Kitty Fanatic is cheerful and child friendly. Any collector of Hello Kitty products is familiar with their bright pink and white motif. But any visitor will be especially happy with not only the easy navigation of the site but the ample products available.



For more information visit www.kittyfanaticstore.com.



Media Contact:

Stew Bilawchuk

info@kittyfanaticstore.com

http://kittyfanaticstore.com

Spruce Grove, Alberta